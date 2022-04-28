Femi Falana

LAGOS—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, Wednesday, declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot contest the 2023 presidential election by 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).



There have been speculations that the former President may defect from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



Jonathan was elected President of Nigeria in the 2011 election but lost to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.



Falana, in a statement, said: “It has been confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has decided to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

However, the former President is disqualified from contesting the said election by 137 (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended which provides as follows: ‘A person who was sworn in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term.’

