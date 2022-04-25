.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the party primaries, a group under the umbrella of the Arewa Coalition for Sustainable Governance (ACSG), has vowed to mobilize over fifteen million votes for Akwa State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel if the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party gives him the Presidential Ticket.

The northern-based group also said it has studied all Presidential aspirants, who have signified interest to contest in all the parties and discovered that only Governor Udom Emmanuel is a unifying factor and visionary leader that has the capacity to address the problems facing Nigeria at the moment.

The Coalition for Sustainable governance Group, who disclosed this in a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator and Secretary, Alhaji Tukur Musa Abdullahi and Ibrahim Bindawa, said Nigerians can no longer afford to continue to endure failed leadership, while God has blessed the country with arable land and resources that if properly harnessed would have addressed the problem of a dwindling economy; challenges of insecurity, food scarcity, unemployment, industrial growth and development.

While urging PDP to consider the Akwa Ibom Governor as the Flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, it noted, thus: “This is the time to speak out and mobilize voters to elect the right and focused leader with proven track records of performance in the area of governance who could resolve the complex problems confronting the country.”

” We are therefore glad to hear that when the Governor engaged with leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, it was resounding evidence that he is not only competent but also has vast knowledge about the economy and solutions to a plethora of problems militating against growth over the years.”

“We have always advocated for a President with a great understanding of the economy and detribalised Nigerian, who has demonstrated ability to unite Nigeria as well as hit the ground immediately elected.

“After careful study of our problems as a group of concerned Nigerians, we equally discovered that there is an urgent need for professionals such as Akwa Ibom Governor to contest the highly exalted seat of President to fix the country.

“This is part of many reasons we are calling on Nigerians across the 36 States of the federation to join our group to mobilize electorate during the forthcoming election so as to vote Governor Udom Emmanuel as the next President come 2023 .”

