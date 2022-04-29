… Extols VP for facilitating connection of Wukari to Kashimbilla Hydropower substation

By Femi Bolaji

The supreme leader of the Jukun nation and the Aku-Uka of Wukari, HRH Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, Amatakhitswen has wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, good luck in his quest to become President of the country in 2023.

The monarch spoke at his palace in Wukari, when members of the Osinbajo Youth Organisation paid him a courtesy visit as part of consultations to get more support for the VP.

The monarch in his remark commended Osinbajo for facilitating the connection of the cradle of the Jukun nation to Kashimbilla hydropower substation.

According to him, “the last time the Vice President visited Wukari, we made a request for this town to be connected to the Kashimbilla hydropower substation.

“We are glad that our request has been granted and you can see the light in this palace is from the same substation.

“The vice president is a good man and We wish him well in this journey of his.

“And my advice to the youths like yourself is to be responsible and avoid violence during this electioneering period.”

Organising Secretary of the Youth Group, Tukura Kwayi, who also spoke said they were at the palace to seek royal blessings for the Vice President.

He said, they have traversed the length and breadth of the nation to solicit support for Osinbajo, and the reception they have got coupled with the massive support from Nigerians is the motivation behind their movement.

He noted that they were convinced that Osinbajo remains the rallying point of Nigerians because of the goodwill he enjoys from all the six geo-political zones.

He said they are convinced that if given the chance to be Nigeria’s President, Osinbajo would restore the lost glory of the nation for the good of all and sundry.