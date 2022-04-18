By David Odama

LAFIA— GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has declared that APC in Nasarawa state was yet to have a direction on where to go in 2023 presidential elections warning his political appointees to keep themselves away from any particular presidential aspirant in the country.

It would be recalled that Governor Abdullahi Sule had observed with concern recent unsavory outbursts, bickerings, bitter exchanges and use of foul and unprintable language between supporters of prominent sons and political gladiators in the state following the outcome of the APC National Convention.

According to the governor, “The development is not only detestable but signifies retrogressive politicking which if not properly handled would bring about division and retards progress” .

He added that “The outpour of emotions at such moments is understandable but must be tamed in order to ensure harmony, peaceful coexistence and growth of our party, the APC and the state in particular”.

“It is on record that Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has gone to the residence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu to congratulate him on his victory, promising to support him to achieve victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023”

Sule who warned appointees during a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) executive committee members from the local government and state levels at the Government House in Lafia. pointed out that even though many presidential aspirants are approaching state governors, as far as Nasarawa State is concerned, it doesn’t have a direction yet.

The governor who used the meeting to update the party officials regarding the emergence of presidential aspirants on the platform of the APC, stressed the need for circumspection, because the national chairman of the party is from the state.

While explaining that he wouldn’t want to send a wrong signal to Nigerians Sule said “For the fact that I have the national chairman in my state, the direction I go may be seen as the direction of the national chairman, and it will send a wrong signal.”

Sule, who however warned his political appointees against picking tent with a particular aspirants, said such appointee would be on his own.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the APC, Hon John Mamman, said the party saw the need to meet with chairmen, secretaries and members of the working committees of the party across all the 13 Local governments and state, with a view to generating a working data to guide the party ahead of the coming primary elections.