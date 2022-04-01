…Scores Prof. Ayade High as Preferred Candidate

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Northern based group, Arewa People’s Democratic Coalition (APDC) has backed the idea of power shift to the South with a focus on a leader with clear vision and records of performance holding public office within the last ten years .

The group said part of it’s decision to support power shift to the south was to send a strong message to the North that it has failed Nigerians and know that the current political tension stirred up by security challenges and power tussle can only fizzle out, when the highly coveted seat of President returned to the South

According to the group , the current challenges facing Nigeria needed a leader from the South ,who is also intellectually sound with the requisite capacity to handle challenges of security , economy and other problems militating growth and development .

The group in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Comrade Mohammed Bagudu said, “the only person that has all the leadership qualities mentioned earlier was the current Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade .

They said ” we have held series off meetings with our friends from the South-west, South-east and South-South over the preferred candidate from the entire South and resolved to support the candidate that is selfless, detribalised and committed to unity and progress of Nigeria.”

“Our research team worked on three candidates and Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade emerged the preferred candidate with 70 per cent aggregate score above others, hence our decision to give him absolute support to emerge as Nigeria’s President come 2023.”

“One of the projects that scored him high was the fact that he’s the only Governor , who thought of constructing a Super Highway to the entire Eastern region ,a feat worthy of commendation.”

“The former Federal lawmaker has demonstrated his passion to work hard and deminish all factors militating against peace and unity of citizens as well as residents of Cross River State .”

“Our Northern brothers in Cross River gave good account and recommendation of how Prof.Ayade provided adequate security for them and employment opportunities across board without sentiments .”

“We therefore urge all Nigerians to rise up and give consideration to a President who is young , vibrant and focused .Most especially a tested leader .”