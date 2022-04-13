By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and 2023 presidential aspirant Tuesday evening took his consultation to the National Assembly caucus of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Abuja.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo by Mr. Essien Ndueso, Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation, Emmanuel during the separate consultative visit told the Federal lawmakers that his decision to throw his hat into the ring for the seat followed calls by ordinary Nigerians.

Emmanuel in noted that calls by Nigerians, came after media organisation, “Brekete Family Human Rights Radio/ TV”, during an interview programme on January 7, 2022 had urged him to vie for the position.

He stressed that his achievements in the Aviation and industrial, and even in security sectors as Akwa Ibom state governor demonstrates that he has the capacity to make Nigeria safe, peaceful, attract investments and to become economically vibrant, if given the opportunity to lead the country.

Addressing the PDP Senate caucus at the Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe residence Abuja Emmanuel stressed that: “despite the nation’s economic challenges, and lack of control on policies, I was able to make a mark in aviation development, infrastructural expansion as well as other critical sectors of development.

“If I could do these when I am only managing a sub-national; where I do not have control on several policies, then I believe I can do better given the national platform as President.

“Those who can rescue Nigeria are the professionals in politics, those who understand the language of the economy; those who understand the language of money and can manage resources, as well as those who have experience in the private and public sector.”

The presidential aspirant who added that

he believes the senators understands why the dignity of a nation with over 200million population should be entrusted into the hands of those who understand economic issues, stressing that the country needs selfless leaders with capacity .

Speaking on behalf of Akwa Ibom Senators , an elder statesman Senator Christopher Ekpenyong particularly commended Udom Emmanuel’s administration for the improved security situation in the state.

Senator Ekpenyong representing Akwa Ibom NorthWest senatorial district, noted that different occasions, the Governor had invited the Vice President and the Senate President to to the state for commissioning of Industries, Healthcare facilities and roads infrastructure, attest to the fact that his administration has been working.

“Before 2015, we in Akwa Ibom could not sleep with our two eyes closed, but Governor Emmanuel restored peace. He provided job opportunities and engaged youths in meaningful activities thereby reducing criminal activities and restiveness”, Ekpenyong noted.

A former deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Senator Abiodun Olujimi described Udom Emmanuel as one of the strong pillars behind the success of the PDP.

She added: “You believe in this country, and you believe in our party as a binding force and vehicle, and we in the senate will be of immense support with whatever we can do to make our country grow.”

Also members of House of Representatives at the Abuja residence of Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, took turns to lobby for the extension of Ibom Air services to their respective states.

“I learnt the airline recently started flying to Yenogoa, Bayelsa State. There is no reason it should not be in Asaba, Delta State. I have not seen an airline so disciplined and efficient in Nigeria. On two occasions, I have missed my flight, because of their strict adherence to time.

“On the last occasion, I saw the door of the aircraft being shut and the plane taxied off before I could make it. It takes a man that is focused to build such a system. Today if you go online to buy Ibom Air Ticket, you will hardly find because it’s always fully booked.

“You have done very well to our people, to Nigerians. You have always had high regards for the National Assembly, and I believe they are all happy with you” Elumelu said.

Governor Udom Emmanuel was accompanied by Akwa Ibom PDP stakeholders including

his preferred successor, Pastor Umo Eno,

Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, the International Chairman Maintain Peace Movement (MPM) Amb. Assam Assam( SAN);, Prince Enobong Uwah, and Senator Effiong Bob.

Also on Udom’s entourage were former State chairman of PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, Commissioners Frank Archibong, Eno Ibanga and Ini Ememobong among others.

Among Akwa Ibom National assembly member present during the consultation visits were Senator Bassey Albert, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Francis Uduyok, Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, Hon. Unyime Idem and Hon Nsikak Ekon.