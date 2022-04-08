By Bashir Bello

KANO — A Northern group under the auspices of Aminu Kano Political Followers has told the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC and supporters to endorse the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu as its consensus candidate or presidential flag bearer noting that it will translate to victory for the party in the 2023 general election.

Leader of the group, Fashola Adeyemi stated this while addressing newsmen shortly after a peaceful March passed to drum support for Tinubu’s consensus candidature which terminated at the APC party Secretariat in Kano.

Adeyemi also said the consensus candidature of the former Lagos State Governor will not stop at victory for the party but also bring about consolidation of the gains and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

According to him, “We have followed with keen interest the activities, achievements, and commitment of Chief Bola Ahmad Tinubu over the years until the date and we realize that it will only be wise and in the best interest of our great party, the APC to endorse Bola Tinubu as the consensus candidate and flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

“His relationship and association with the North have given him the privilege to enjoy mass support and followership.

“Equally, he is experienced, eminently qualified, a detribalised Nigerian, passionate about the welfare and well-being of his people. His antecedents are everywhere for anyone to see. Beyond reasonable doubt, he remains the best man to fly the party’s flag in the general election.

“We are optimistic that with Tinubu as the consensus candidate, the APC would not just win elections but he will consolidate on the gains and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and reinvigorate our economy, revamp our education sector, create employment and human capital development devoid of any form of sentiment.

“Therefore, we refuse and will resist in its entirety, any calculated act that may truncate the endorsement of Tinubu as a consensus candidate,” Adeyemi however stated.

Receiving the group at the party Secretariat, the Director, Research and Communication, Alhaji Abdullahi, said they were strongly behind the candidature of the national leader, Tinubu, and believes only him can lead the party to victory in 2023.