By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, an umbrella body of the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has berated the 16 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, zoning committee from the South for failing to ensure that the party zoned the presidency to the South and not throw it open in the interest of fairness and justice.

COSEYL in a statement weekend, by its President General, Goodluck Ibem also said it would amount to a betrayal of the people of the South if former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who was privy to the zoning arrangement of the PDP from the onset, indicated interest to run for presidency when it’s the turn of the South to produce the next president.

Part of the statement read “we are totally disappointed by the inability of the 16 member PDP zoning Committee from the South to protect the interest of the South by ensuring that the committee which they are part of, zoned the presidential ticket of the party to the South which is the right thing to do based on the Constitution of the party.

“The PDP from her inception in 1998 rotates the presidential ticket between the North and the South which was an agreement and understanding reached by the founding fathers in order to ensure equity, fairness and justice.

“A situation were a party that enshrined in her Constitution the zoning principle suddenly volte-face to her tradition amounts to changing the goal post at the middle of the game, which we will not accept.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the former Vice President of Nigeria was in the meeting were it was agreed that the office of the President would be rotating between the North and the South.

“He was part and parcel of that agreement. It amounts to betrayal of trust and lack of integrity on his part for him to contest for the office of the president with the South when he is very much aware that it is the turn of the South, most especially the South East to produce the presidential candidates given the fact that they are the only geopolitical zone from the South that have not produced a Nigerian President.

“We must realize that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The people of South East have played pivotal roles in the emergence of other Nigerian presidents and it is time for other zones to back the South East to produce a Nigerian President come 2023.

“The people of South East have eminent personalities who are vast, well read, better mental capacity, proven track record, integrity and who have the international contacts to bring the country out of the woods. Ndigbo are a blessing to the country and they should be given the opportunity and support to showcase what they have.

“The country is in a serious economic and security mess and the people of the South East have men and women who have the capacity to bring the country back to her former glory.

“We have no other country we can call our own and 2023 is the time to heal our country of her wounds by supporting the South East to produce a Nigerian President who will turn things around for the benefit of all Nigerians.”