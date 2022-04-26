Udom

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A presidential hopeful under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has asserted that Nigeria has been overwhelmed by poverty while promising to turnaround the country’s fortune if given the chance to lead as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Gov. Udom who gave the assurance on Tuesday in Calabar during his visit to consult with PDP stakeholders over his presidential ambition added that at this stage, the country needs safe hands with creativity , capacity and integrity to lead it out of fluctuation noting that where the person is coming from doesn’t really matter.

He also said that over the years we have not been mindful about who has the basic economic knowledge and understands the dynamics of our country leading our great nation noting that at this point we must put all that into consideration in choosing who leads us come 2023.

Udom said :” Over the years we have not been mindful about who has basic economic knowledge and understands the dynamics of our country leading us. At this stage in Nigeria, we need safe hands , we need a man who can make Nigeria work ,it doesn’t really matter where he is coming from.

“Where we are now the Nigeria is fluntuataing , the poverty that has overtaken Nigeria has overwhelmed us, we need a man with creativity, capacity , and integrity to lead Nigeria. If I Can Succeed In Private Sector, I can as well succeed as President of Nigeria”.

Udom who spoke in company of his campaign DG( Udom Emmanuel Campaign Organisation ) and former governor of Benue state, Sen. Gabriel Suswane promised to stimulate the nation’s economic growth, for job generation to tackle unemployment which has bedeviled the nation.

“My team and I have all it takes to rescue and restore the nation. 2023 will define whether Nigeria will go forward or remain stagnated in one place ,those who have the capacity must come up , we must rescue Nigeria now.

“Any country that waits for the next time for cash to be shared is dead. When we look at the challenges facing Nigeria today, someone must do something.

“God needs a man to work with and that man is Udom Emmanuel , I offer myself to partner with God to rescue and restore Nigeria.

“Nigeria needs professionals in politics not a professional politician. Nigeria is almost turning it’s money to paper, we are one of the few countries in the world where a graduate is a gateman.We need to create money not cash , countries are run with creativity and ideas.

“2023 will define whether we will move forward , if we get it right , Nigeria will bounce back .Money is a coward , it only goes to where it feels safe , we have a solution to insecurity , because where there is security that is where investors will go .We need to really stimulate our domestic economy .

“Knowing what to do is one part and also doing what is right consistently is key to building growth and development. Payment of salary is counted as dividend of democracy , is a non issue . We pay salary before we go for statutory allocation , so Payment of salary is not dividend of democracy .

“We need a president that can take us out from where we are, I have succeeded in the private sector ,public sector give me Nigeria I will still succeed,” Udom said.

Vanguard News Nigeria