By Clifford Ndujihe

After weeks of consultations, Vice President Osinbajo is expected to formally declare interest in APC presidential ticket today, a top source close to him told Vanguard, yesterday.

“The Vice President, who is said to have informed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, and secured a “go ahead,” kick-started his declaration with a meeting with APC governors last night at his official residence at the Villa.

“The parley was held after Iftar dinner (breaking of fast) hosted by the VP. Incidentally, both Muslims and Christians are presently observing Ramadan and Lent fasting. Attendance of governors therefore cut across religious and geographical divides.

“On the significance of breaking fast with the APC governors, a source said: “Professor Osinbajo has a special relationship with the APC governors as well as governors of other parties most of whom he has built fraternal bond with in the last seven years as the chairman of the National Economic Council of which all the governors are statutory members.“

“The VP felt being his key allies, he needed to formally inform them (governors) and seek their cooperation in the political journey ahead. Besides, many of the Governors (APC) are also members or directors of some FG-owned agencies where the VP is Chairman and their relationships in these agencies have also been deepened over the years.

“The governors trust and respect him as someone who has been championing their interests. Working with President Buhari, different financial bailouts and refund of Paris Debt have been given to these governors to help them deliver in their respective states.“

“Before now, I can confirm to you that Oga has done a lot of consultations across the country and with critical stakeholders and interest groups in his determination to fix Nigeria and restore hope to Nigerians. His consultations with other critical stakeholders like the National Assembly will continue in the times ahead.”