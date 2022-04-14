By Clifford Ndujihe

TO get the support of other sections of Nigeria to the South-East’s clamour to produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, prominent Igbo leaders and groups will converge in Abuja on April 25.

Converging on the banner of Greater Nigeria Conference, GNC, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the move is being led by former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo; and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APGA, Senator Victor Umeh with the backing of groups like Nzuko Umunna among others.

Expected at the event are presidential aspirants from the South-East; southern governors, delegations from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle-Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, and Pan-Niger Delta Forum among others.

Mr Collins Steve Ugwu, media and publicity secretary of the GNC, said: “The event is geared to gather Nigerians of all persuasions and substance, the elders, opinion moulders, politicians, entrepreneurs, the youths from the North and South, West, and East, to a national dialogue on the moral force of South-East’s quest for Nigerian president from their zone.

“The move is to underscore the need for progressive good governance, equity in diversity and fairness by inclusion, in the conscience of our national politics.”

Also, Secretary of Nzuko Umunna, Mr Ngozi Odumuko, said: “This is the best time to cast the net of presidential recruitment to the South-East given the inspiring stature of men with proven capacity, competence, fitness and knowledge, eager for fair consideration to serve this country as president the way other regions have faithfully done unhindered.

“It is our humble conviction and sober resolve that putting these worthy candidates on the table before Nigerians will make them appreciate deeply how prepared South-East has come through, in its compelling quest to balance our political sensitivity towards a stronger union with a brave full integration of South-East Ndigbo.”

Currently, the South-East has notable presidential aspirants across the political parties. They include former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (PDP); former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi (PDP), former Deputy Governor of the Central bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor George Moghalu (ADC); former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa (PDP); former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC); and current Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi (APC).