By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin.

Northern Youths under the aegis of Unified Northern Forum for Godwin Emefiele for the 2023 presidency, has called on the CBN governor to contest the 2023 presidency being a core professional and bureaucrat because the politicians and former military leaders have failed Nigeria.

The Northern youths said that Dr Emefiele, being a core professional is the only option left to save Nigeria at this critical period.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Thursday, the Convener of the group, Mr Mohammed Salie Danlami said that a professional to the core like a CBN governor would make the country better and greater and frontally tackle the current challenges without any political bias.

He said, “it is high time the youths across the 19 Northern states of the country support a technocrat and the current Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele to come out to contest the nation’s presidency come 2023 so as to add more values to the socio-economic stability of the country.

He said, “As we can see, the politicians have failed us, ditto for our retired and past military leaders. That is why our challenges are becoming more monstrous every day because of the lack of capacity and the political will to tackle them. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results, so there is a need to change the narrative.

“The coming out of Mr Godwin Emefiele to seek the mandate of the Nigerians at this point remains a great honour that would change the political calculations of the perceived cabals that have been ruling the nation.

Danlami also that, “It will be unpatriotic for Emefiele to reject the call because we have made contacts to all that matters in the northern parts of the country and they have supported our move.

“He should respect the sacrifice we are presently making during the Ramadan to go across the states campaigning for him, and heed our call.

“Emefiele is the kind of person that Nigerians need to add values to the lives of the people and if Emefiele comes out to contest, he will make life more bearable to all Nigerians”.

Danlami added that “no other person would be better than Emefiele who had seen it all having risen to the peak of the governor of CBN, unblemished without being sacked.

“Other options have failed us, this is the time to look into a private sector personality and technocrat like Dr Godwin Emefiele that we need to trust for the nation’s presidency in order to provide purposeful leadership to the nation.

“He is a Deltan and has worked for the economic growth of the country since his emergence as the CBN Governor of Nigeria.

“Emefiele’s interventions of about 37 in numbers are masses oriented ones that have allowed Nigerian youths to benefit without any considerations and this has reduced the poverty level of average Nigerian youth.

“As a northerner, Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy and Emefiele’s interventions in the sector has moved up to all the parts of the nation.

“Emefiele is the only technocrat that can bail masses out of the current challenges in the nation

“All the sectors of the country will flourish if he comes out and vies for the nation’s presidency. There are no right candidates in Nigeria today.

“They are politicians that wanted to ammass wealth. They don’t want us to move forward but to further their personal interest”.

Danlami, therefore, called on Dr Emefiele to answer the clarion call to contest the nation’s presidency so as to provide purposeful leadership for the teeming populace.