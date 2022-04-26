.

Dayo Johnson Akure.

Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum and the Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi yesterday said that he was still consulting on his presidential ambition.

Fayemi said ” As you know, I’m not an aspirant, I may become one but that would depend on the totality of the consultation that I’m currently conducting.

The governor stated this during his visit to his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of the South West Governor’s Forum in Akure, the state capital.

He was in the state to consult with governor Akeredolu, the Olowo of Owo Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Deji Of Akure Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and Former Afenifere leader and Chief Reuben Fasonranti on his presidential ambition.

Speaking with newsmen after the consultation, Fayemi said that he was still on consultation with monarchs, governors and others before declaring his intention officially to run for presidency in the 2023 election.

Nigeria, he said needed an experienced leader capable of improving the developmental structure of president Muhammadu Buhari.

” I come to this process with an extensive wealth of experience and as someone who has always been involved in the struggle to right wrong in our country either as a student union activist or as a pro democracy activist.

“As a leading light in the civil society movement and subsequently as governor, minister, chairman of all the governors in Nigeria, I believe I have the requisite experience to understand the enormity and the complexity of the Nigerian challenge and offer a fresh perspective on how to take the country forward.

“Our country has witnessed significant developments, we have made a lot of strides under President Muhammadu Buhari but the job is not yet finished.

” The job still has additional aspect to be addressed. And Nigerians will want somebody of experience, somebody of knowledge, competence, capacity, energy and above all courage, courage to do what to is right and that is what has brought me in consultation to Ondo State.

” You of course know that I’m from Ondo State, there is no debate about that. Yes, there may be seclusion for administrative convenience between Ondo and Ekiti State, but we are one.

” I have been involved alongside my brother in the struggle for a better western Nigeria and a better Nigeria and many of the things we have done have demonstrated that our love for Nigeria is not to the detriment of our own people.

” For us in western Nigeria we believe equity, fairness, justice, we believe in those things that would make Nigeria a better place regardless of where any of us may come from.

” I have that responsibility to be a bridge builder. That is the role I played as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

” If you follow closely, you will see me in all parts of this country trying to douse one fire or the other, trying to complement the efforts of my brothers the governors in all those different parts.

” And that has given me greater insight into the challenges that our people are experiencing and of course greater knowledge of the peculiarities of different communities and constituencies in order to be able to apply myself and the knowledge and the contact that I have across the lengt and breadth of our country and globally.

“That is why I’m in Ondo State to consult with Mr Governor and to seek his wise counsel on this journey.

Responding, earlier during the visit, governor Akeredolu appreciated Fayemi and his entourage and wished him well in his consultations.

