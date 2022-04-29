By John Alechenu, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has said he would abide by whatever decision the party takes on the issue of zoning.

He said this in response to a question on the issue after appearing before the Senator David Mark-led PDP Presidential Screening Committee, in Abuja, on Friday.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State said as a loyal member of the party, he had no personal opinion other than what the collective decision would be.

He said, “The party has the final say. I can’t have a thought, I’m a member of a party. If the party says this is where they want the party to go, if you’re a member of an organization, you respect that organization. And that is why I said, whatever we do, the most critical thing is, what we do to pull Nigerians out of poverty and create a future for the teeming unemployed youths of Nigeria.

“We must change our polity and change to what other nations are doing and that is building a better nation for their people. We can go on, going around things that are yesterday. Let’s think about tomorrow.

“How come that a great nation like Nigeria is not doing well. Simple. Changing from consumption to production.”

He further said, “Whatever the party does, for me is to care more about what Nigerian people are looking for. How do we create a future for the teeming unemployed Nigerian youths pulling Nigerians out of hunger.“

Speaking about the conduct of the screening exercise, he said “It was like every other normal well-organized screening where they went through documents we were supposed to present.

He expressed confidence that the party’s delegates would do what was right and choose him as the candidate to beat.

