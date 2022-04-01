By Wole Mosadomi

MINNA—Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, yesterday advised Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to adopt consensus in choosing its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Babangida gave the advice while briefing journalists after a closed door meeting with three PDP presidential aspirants for 2023 elections.

The aspirants at the meeting include former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

He said: “I am happy with the consensus decision, it would give a better room for peace and unity in the country.

“I enjoyed meeting with you because I like what I have heard. Your belief in the unity of this country is most paramount in most of our discussions. Your belief in having a better Nigeria featured very prominently.

“You made my day. What you talked about is Nigeria, Nigeria and Nigeria. I want you to keep it up for the benefit of this country and generations yet unborn.

”What you are doing is good, this is how the country should develop, consultations, compromises and so on. This will make a better country and this is what you are trying to do.’

“You will have our support as long as you stay on the course of promoting Nigeria all the time, making it a secured country. Thank you for your thoughts and I appreciate it.”

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants, Senator Saraki said the visit to the former Military President was to seek his advice and guidance on the way forward and to achieve consensus in the PDP.

Saraki said: “We are here as part of our consultations, going round the country, talking to our leaders and stakeholders in our party, the PDP.

”We, the aspirants on PDP platform, deemed it fit to come and brief the former Military President on what we are doing in respect of consensus.

“We believe that in exercises like this, we need his advice and guidance. We are trying to provide a solution to a political process. We are doing this to ensure that the process is not rancorous.

”We cannot do that just among the four of us alone, but we need support of the leaders of the party and their advice.”