By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Eagles Square, Abuja, on Saturday, played host to thousands of Nigerians who gathered to witness the official declaration for the 2023 Presidency by Governor Yahaya Bello, GYB, of Kogi state.

Security personnel made up largely of the Nigeria Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, struggled to control the crowd that stormed the venue to witness the event.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode was unveiled alongside Senator Jonathan Zwingina and Hafsat Abiola as arrowheads of Bello Campaign Organization.

The tone of the event was set by remarks from the national coordinator of Hope 2023, Yahaya Bello Campaign Organization, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina and the Director-General Hafsat Abiola, who urged Nigerians to see Hope 2023 as an avenue to rebuild a nation challenged on many fronts by decades of poor governance.

Zwingina said in Yahaya Bello, Nigerians have a leader capable of waking up a sleeping giant within a short period of time.

“We have a man in our hands who has all it takes to make Nigeria a great nation. That man is Yahaya Bello. In 1993, we hoped for a great nation. But that Hope was truncated. Today, we have another hope. That Hope will give us prosperity as a nation,” he said.

On her part, Hafsat Abiola told the mammoth crowd that the time for renaissance was now, saying “to the youth and women of Nigeria, congratulations. This is your product, own it,” she said amidst cheers.

The daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election said Nigerians were poor while Nigeria as a nation is richly endowed.

She charged the people to elect a leader who could tap into the potentials of the nation to impact on the people for good.

“The journey to a new Nigeria has started and we will go all the way to ensure Yahaya Bello becomes the President of Nigeria. We have seen in him, a cosmopolitan leader who will bring Nigeria together and heal the wounds of the past,” she noted.

