By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A Political Support and Economic Advocacy Group, Fusion 774, has called on the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Amb. Tukur Buratai to join the 2023 presidential race.

This is just as the group vowed to purchase the #100million APC Presidental form for the retired Army General

National Coordinator of Fussion774, Mr Sediq Jikta, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja noting that the call by the members of the group was borne out of the security challenges facing the country, saying the threats posed to the nation’s national security had been of immense concern.

Jikta said the 23 years of Nigeria’s democratic experiment had witnessed different threats to its survival such as civil disturbances which required experienced hands to pilot its affairs.

He said Nigeria is currently in very challenging times and it is important to decide on the right leadership, a leadership with the capacity and ability to deliver and make the country work.

The coordinator said the achievement of Buratai as service chief in the fight against insurgency was a pointer to his sterling quality and qualification to vie for the highest office in the land.

He disclosed that time of Amb. Buratai as COAS was the height of Boko-haram activities, adding that his astute leadership saw the reclaiming of overran territories from the terrorists.

Jikta also hinged the call by the group on the many achievements of Buratai in repositioning the Nigerian army for greater efficiency among other things.

According to him, experts believe that the security challenges of the future are not going to be external aggression as countries will have to contend with internal security.

His words, “During his time as COAS, he brought to an end the rampant spate of bombing in the country, hence, Nigerians could enjoy a peaceful atmosphere to carry out their daily businesses.

“Gen. Buratai also exhibited an open door policy of good governance, where private citizens with something to offer in terms of security are given a listening ear and action taken.

“With these achievements, we can see that Buratai is one courageous leader who could step in and bring the much-needed solution to the security challenge and the desired development for the country.

“We are using this opportunity to call on Buratai to come out and declare interest and contest for the office of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“By this announcement, we are prepared to purchase the APC nomination form for him in the event that he declares his acceptance and readiness to contest,” he said.

Jikta said that Fusion774 was simply the unification of political strength of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria into a virile, strong and formidable political front.

He said the group was mainly driven by people from all works of life, for the interest of all, and for the common good of the country.

The coordinator said that while the group agreed with the policy of rotational governance for all regions to have a sense of belonging and participation in the governance of the country, they believed that merit should be promoted in times of national catastrophe.

According to him, the group reached a consensus that rotational governance should be suspended for a candidate with the requisite capacity to provide solutions to national security threats to emerge.