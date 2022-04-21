.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group of Northerners concerned about the peace, security, unity and progress of Nigeria, the Northern Patriots United for Gov Udom, has thrown its weight behind Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, insisting that his performance record clearly sets him apart as one who epitomised the qualities of the next President of Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the National Coordinator of the group, Hon Jacob

Kaduna,said they were representing their members drawn from the 19 Northern states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and we’re committed to ensuring justice, fair play and equity for peace and stability in the nation.

He said ” we believe that since the inauguration of this unbroken democracy in May 1999, the principles of power-sharing between the North and South have become acceptable as a stabilising factor between the two regions.

Arising from this, it is expected that by 2023 when this administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari who is of Northern

extraction would have clocked eight years of two terms in power, the presidency should shift to the South for justice and fairness.”

“In view of the fact that power is expected to shift to the South, we have done a checklist of those who have shown interest in running for the presidency in the Southern part, particularly in the South-east and South-South Zone. One aspirant seems to capture our attention due to his sterling qualities of leadership and track record of integrity, statesmanship, development strides and commitment to national unity.”

“This exceptional aspirant is no other person than the hard-working governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Udom.

Considering the present precarious state of the nation that is almost sliding into anarchy, the next president of Nigeria should be one that is a visionary leader that will restore hope and confidence, a bridge builder who appreciates diversity; one that places a high premium on human lives, development.”

” A courageous leader that is unafraid of bringing transformation, a patriot that will foster national unity and integration and one who believes in the Nigerian project.”

“The performance record of Dr Emmanuel Udom as Governor of Akwa Ibom State clearly sets him apart as one who epitomises the qualities of the next president Nigeria needs. Nearly seven years since he was inaugurated as governor, he has not only managed the diversity of the state but has become the arrowhead of infrastructural development and recorded giant strides in various sectors of industrialisation, health, construction, security and development, among others.”

“Some of the ongoing and already completed job providing projects include Quality Ceramics, Ibom Airlines, Tropicana Shoprite Mall, Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ibom Industrial Park/Jetty, Plywood Manufacturing Factory, Power plant, Jetty, Refinery, Gas processing plant, Waste to Wealth Plant, among others.”

“In nearly seven years of his administration, Governor Udom has worked round the clock to secure the state. In 2017, the Nigeria Police Force ranked Akwa Ibom with the lowest crime index in Nigeria. In 2020, the administration donated 30 new patrol trucks to security agencies in a bid to strengthen the security outfits in the state.”

“Apart from building a 21-storey building called Dakkada Towers for the provision of accommodation to oil companies and other businesses operating in Akwa Ibom, the Udom-led government touch has gone a long way in carrying out sensitization Campaign against Child Abuse, Child Trafficking, Child Abandonment and Baby Factory in the State.”

“It is without a doubt that Dr Emmanuel Udom has continued to demonstrate quality and visionary leadership and Nigeria of the 21st Century needs such a dynamic transformational leader who will reconnect the country to the comity of progressive and industrialised nations. We are calling on all Nigerians to join hands and support the aspiration of Dr Emmanuel Udom as President of Nigeria come 2023,” the group said.