Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, has accelerated his presidential ambition by hinting to President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to seek the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s forthcoming presidential primary.

“He was here two weeks ago to inform the President that he would be running, the President received him well and encouraged him to go ahead”, a source at the Presidential Villa told Sunday Vanguard yesterday.

The source said: “Consultations with critical stakeholders are ongoing, albeit quietly driven largely by some political and corporate players.

“He met with his colleague Governors to get their buy-in even; though as NGF Chairman it could be assumed that he could access his colleagues using the NGF and PGF platforms, JKF has chosen to meet them in their respective states, while he met some in Abuja. He has also briefed the President on his plan to join the race.

“He often says the decision whether to contest or not would be taken based on conviction after a critical evaluation and adequate preparation.

“It is believed that Governor Fayemi enjoys the cooperation and support of his colleagues in the NGF and PGF. The governors are favourably disposed to supporting one of them to succeed President Buhari.

“In Ekiti, there is widespread clamouring from his loyalists and traditional institutions for Fayemi to join the race. He has kept mum over it insisting that he needed to finish his current assignment. However, he has concentrated his energy on the completion of his legacy projects. These include the Ekiti agro-allied cargo airport, Ekiti Knowledge Zone, ultra-modern bus terminal and water project across the 14 local government areas”.

