By Ephraim Oseji 

As the 2023 Nigeria Presidential election draws closer, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke  has described Alhaji  Abukabar  Atiku as a national brand that should be giving the opportunity to rule Nigeria.

Onuesoke who made the commendation, yesterday, while addressing journalist  by the sideline during  the PDP Hivoltage Rally held at Ughelli Central Stadium, Ughelli, Delta State said he  acknowledged  some soft spur  on Atiku because he had  the balls,  the courage, he is  peoples’ person and  real leader that carries people along cutting across all geo-political zones of the Nation.

The PDP chieftain who stormed the venue of the PDP Hivoltage Rally with members of  “Friends of Waziri Atiku” FOWA , Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State  recalled that  Atiku as Vice President of Nigeria  worked hard as head of economic team to assembled the Economic team  that got Nigeria  debt relief by using his contacts to lay a solid foundation for that process.

He said  it is on record  that Atiku as a National brand  worked   assiduously for the freedom of Nigeria  by being at the frontier  of efforts to get the military to relinquish power and sometimes putting his own freedom at risk.

According to him, “Like it has been stated above he achieved a lot as a Vice President  and partly pulled together the economic team that achieved a lot under former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Very few people would do what Atiku did when he had PDP under his pillow and was beckoned upon to run against OBJ in 2003 and he refused so as not to be seen as the North gave power to the south for  four years and now wants it back.”

The PDP chieftain who described Atiku as an experienced politician and a dogged fighter said indications are that Atiku remains a formidable consensus choice of an overwhelming number of party faithful across the board, especially from the South, irrespective of a pocket of opposition to his possible candidacy, within the party.

“The former Vice President possesses the attributes of a unifier. He is a remarkably wealth creator and broad-minded leader that is at home with the ever-changing socio-economic dynamics which  would be an asset, should he become a president. He also said he intends to focus on five key areas which he listed as unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units. Lets give him a benefit of doubt.

Onuesoke disclosed that Atiku  oversaw the telecoms revolution in Nigeria , which is why young people  now have a flourishing career, adding that under his  tenure as Vice President,  Nigeria witnessed a large repatriation of Nigerians back to the country, driven by the hope of the recovering economy.

“He had  a proven record of bringing young, unknown professionals into service. Many of the professionals and ministers he  brought in were in their 30s and early 40s. Some of those young leaders have become governors in their states,” Onuesoke recalled.

