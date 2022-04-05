Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

By Omeiza Ajayi

A group within the All Progressives Congress, APC, Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard, ESV, has warned against the growing campaign of calumny against governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in the lead-up to the 2023 general election.



Noting that the CBN governor was eminently qualified to vie for the presidency and that he remained a potent successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, the group said there had been recent attempts aimed at framing the apex bank chief in the garb of electioneering, even though he had not disclosed his intent to vie for the plum job.



Addressing the media in Abuja, yesterday, convener of the group, Patriot Daniel Enyi, said the CBN governor had nothing to do with hundreds of Sharon branded buses aimed at dragging him into the race for the exalted seat of the presidency in the 2023 poll.



Enyi challenged anyone who had evidence of the CBN governor consulting for President or any other political office to tender same before the general public.



He said: “We are confident that, if he makes up his mind to contest, he will declare in the open as political office seeking cannot be done in a closed door, especially for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“The images being circulated on social media have nothing to do with the CBN directly, the blackmail is an attempt to box Emefiele to a corner. It is an outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him.



“It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open. As Nigerians, the truth is, nobody can stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the country after 2023.



“There is no doubt that Nigerians from all quarters, the North, the South, East and West are calling on the CBN governor to run as President in the 2023.

“We are convinced that, if he does, he will win. This is the reason some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him.



“Remember, this is a man who was appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term based on his dedicated service to the nation.



“We wish to make bold that, the 2023 Presidential elections is far beyond an individual as Nigeria belongs to all of us.”



‘’We firmly believe that the economy needs a seasoned technocrat, an economist of all standard who understands monetary policy, diversification of economy as well as a patriotic Nigerian who shall improve on the security situation and consolidate on the gains of the Buhari administration. This, we have found in Dr. Godwin Emefiele.



“Nigeria needs a President who thinks beyond 2023, a man or woman who understands the economic situation of the country and is poised to improve on it,” the group added.

