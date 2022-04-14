…As ex- SGF promises to leave his mark within a year

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Senate President, Pius Anyim and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, Wednesday, highlighted the cardinal programmes of what their administrations would look like if they eventually win the party ticket and go ahead to win the 2023 Presidential election.

Speaking at the party secretariat while addressing members of the National Working Committee, NWC, at different times, the aspirants expressed their readiness to return PDP to power at the centre if given the opportunity.

Anyim, the first to speak, promised to turn around the fortunes of the country within a year such that “difference between light and darkness” will he visible to all.

“My experience is cognate, my capacity is proven, my nationalist disposition is established and my knowledge of our country is profound.

“If you give me the ticket of our great party, I shall surely win the general election and return to government as President to continue the truncated good work PDP was doing for the country,” Anyim stated in his opening remark.

While promising to rebuild a new Nigeria on the pillars of political, economic and social integration, the former Senate President added that under his watch, disunity and mutual suspicion will become a thing of the past.

“As part of our political consolidation process, we shall provide a platform for broad-based consultations and frank dialogue on a generally acceptable new foundation for our nation.

“We shall put the machinery in place to harvest the views and secure the buy-in of all components of our polity and build consensus on the structure of the federation, an acceptable governance system and benchmark agreed national aspiration to which all shall commit. We shall deploy a visionary leadership style that shall respond to the aspirations of the people,” he said.

On the economic front, Anyim said the policy thrust of his administration would focus on industrialization, talent and innovation as well as Science and Technology.

“We shall promote industrialization at the large, medium and small scales. This will drastically reduce importation, improve local production and strengthen the naira.

“We shall promote micro, small and medium enterprises. Our policy on this shall segment the enterprises according to their sectors e.g., technical, hybrid, recreation, instructional etc and support them with training, marketing, technology, start-up funds.

“Talent and innovations shall be the flagship of the knowledge-based component of our economic agenda. Our target will be to unleash the creativity of our young population. Accordingly, we shall in this regard, establish innovation hubs in various parts of the country to create and nature start-ups in the information and e-commerce space,” he added.

According to him, “through science and technology, we shall reposition our mode and factors of production to fit into the 4th industrial revolution. This shall affect all sectors including agriculture but more particularly the enablers of growth and prosperity, that is, security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, governance, justice system etc.”

He further called on the party leadership to give him the ticket, promising to make a difference within a year.

“Mr. Chairman (Iyorchia Ayu) if within one year of my Presidency, Nigerians don’t see the difference between light and darkness; you can recall me,” he said.

On zoning, Anyim said, “as a true party man, I will abide by the decision of the party. However, I would want to put the following on record: Democracy thrives on three ‘certainties- certainty of tenure, certainty of structure and certainty of process

“At anytime any of these ‘certainties’ is no longer guaranteed, democracy will corrupt justice and enthrone inequity. Accordingly, my appeal is that zoning being a fundamental principle of our party should not be jettisoned.”

On his part, Bala Mohammed, said having worked in the media, civil service and the National Assembly, he is prepared to lead Nigeria to new heights of given the chance.

He said: “As somebody who traversed all the constituencies of the public service, the civil service, the National Assembly and indeed, the media, with all these experiences, we have built bridges. I’m a team player. I can only lead and Nigeria needs leadership.

“I am not going to be a Northern President, or a Muslim Fulani President or a minority President. I am going to be the Nigerian President who understands the nuances the norms and the feelings of Nigerians because I have touched them.”

Earlier, Bala Mohammed told the forum of former PDP governors that he would drop his Presidential ambition if former President Goodluck Jonathan decide to join the race.

“If our boss, President Goodluck Jonathan is running, I will not run not because I am inferior but because of loyalty. I came to national limelight through him and I believe he has done so much. And I said that in any party, even if he’s running in All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA or anywhere, I will not run because I will not be joining issues with him.

“But sadly I am PDP, I’m not going anywhere.

So up to this moment, he has not made up his mind. The time has come when I should step out.”

Responding, national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu promised on behalf of the NWC, to provide a level play field for the aspirants, noting that the leadership of the party has no preferred aspirants among the 17 that have picked up the nomination forms.

Meanwhile, the party has raked in a total of N645m from the sale of Presidential nomination forms. This is after the party sold forms to 17 aspirants, made up of 16 men and a woman, Diana Oliva.

While the men paid N40m each, Madam Oliva paid N5m for expression of interest form only as nomination forms are waved for women for all elective offices.

Sale of forms for all elective offices on the platform of PDP ends today (Thursday).