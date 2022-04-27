Adebanjo

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Wednesday, called for the setting up of a government of national unity ahead of the 2023 general elections saying it will help tackle the insecurity problems in the country and “midwife a new democratic government.”

Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who presided over the meeting said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is incapable of tackling the worsening insecurity that is threatening the country.

In a communique issued after its meeting at Isanya Ogbo in Ogun State, the Yoruba body reviewed the various challenges that Nigeria is facing particularly the chocking insecurity that is threatening the country.

It noted that the situation in the country “is now so precarious that no part of the country is safe at any time.”

In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere, hereby, strongly advocates for a Government of National Unity.

“Such a Government of National Unity is to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new Democratic Government.

“Once again, Afenifere is reiterating its position that Restructuring of the Nigerian State must take place before the much vaunted Elections.

“We also recommend that States that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces.

“The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self serving.”

Vanguard News Nigeria