By Bashir Bello, KANO

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has issued a 24-hours ultimatum to political appointees in the state seeking elective positions to resign.

Ganduje issued the ultimatum in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

The Governor ordered that the appointees are to resign on or before Monday.

According to him, “all political appointees running for elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 general elections are to resign from their respective positions.

“They are given between now to Monday 18th April, to resign.

“The directive is pursuance and or, compliance to section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act,” the statement however reads.

