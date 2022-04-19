Chief Afe Babalola(SAN)

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said that legal luminary, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has the right to express his thoughts on issues affecting the nation.

The apex Christian body said this while reacting to Babalola’s call for an interim government to replace the current administration at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate in 2023.

Recall that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria had suggested that the interim government should be in force for six months to chart a new course for Nigeria, stressing that the 2023 elections should be suspended until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive President.”

He also added that members of the interim government should be drawn from among living former Presidents and vice-presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations like the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association and the Nigeria Labour Congress among others.

However, CAN speaking through the Special Assistant to its President on Media and Publicity, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, maintained that it is within the constitutional rights of the lawyer to bare his mind on any issue of national interest.

“He (Babalola) expresses his personal opinion on the rot in the country and he has the Constitutional right to do so,” Oladeji said.

