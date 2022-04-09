Bayelsa Young Democratic Forum, has urged the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri to ensure that no aspirant vying for various political positions in the state are disenfranchised.

The group made the statement while condemning what it described as the hoarding of nomination forms in the state.

In a press statement signed by Comrade Preye Lucas, group’s Spokesperson and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, the group accused the state government led by Diri of acting in ways tantamount to dictatorial, noting that such actions are undemocratic and go against PDP’s tradition of equity, justice and fairness to all.

The statement said democratic principles rained in 2019 when Governor Diri contested governorship.

“Over 21 aspirants bought the forms and test their popularity in the PDP gubernatorial primaries.”

“Why then is Diri who benefited from a democratic and transparent process to emerge as the party’s flag bearer now” not ensuring that forms are sold?

“You will recall also that when Diri himself contested for house of reps and senate, others were allowed to buy forms and contest the elections. Since 1999, this is the first time that forms are being hoarded.

“PDP is a free party which promotes equity, fairness and democratic freedoms for all to actualize their dreams and aspirations. PDP is a party known to give opportunity to people regardless of their interests and affiliations.”

The group called on the governor to allow the aspirants jostling for different positions to obtain forms, then interphase with them and find a common ground for peace and unity in the party.

“As a group working to win elections for our party, we are worried about the deliberate deception of the stakeholders and caucus chairmen. The governor’s inability to take frontal decisions and not want to sit with aggrieved members of our party to dialogue will further slide our party into chaos.

The group also calls for calm amongst aggrieved aspirants finding it difficult to obtain forms.

“We are calling on all the aspirants to remain calm and loyal to the party. As a pressure group within the party, we are reaching out to critical stakeholders to allow an open field for all aspirants to test their popularity.”

“We call on the national leadership of Our party to call the governor to order before committed members of our party will seek alternative platforms to advance their political aspirations. We have also charged our lawyers to approach the court to force the governor into allowing free and transparent process in picking up nomination forms. Because the right to contest in our party is guaranteed by both our party’s constitution and the constitution of Nigeria,” it said.