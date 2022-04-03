Says Nigeria needs a President who thinks beyond 2023

*** Urges people to stop the Smear Attack on the CBN Governor

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of 2023 general and Presidential elections, a campaign group for the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele to contest for the most exalted position in the land has raised the alarm that politicians are already scared of his intimidating profile to be the next President of Nigeria.

The Emefiele Support Group ESG said that there plots to smear the CBN Governor and his office as the Governor of CBN over independent activities of supports groups which are calling on him to join the race and contest for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023.\

In a statement yesterday by the Director of Communications of the Emefiele Support Group Ms. Benigna Ejimba said that all support groups are running on voluntary donations and self-raised funds to promote the call for Emefiele to run stating that the smear campaigns were futile attempts from Panicky Politician’s to scare Emefiele from considering a Presidential bid.

According to her, Emefiele and the group will not succumb to blackmail. adding, “We are here to set the records straight on the ongoing campaign posters, Billboards and recently branded vehicles of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Dr Godwin Emefiele’s 2023 Presidential campaign.

“It is true that many Nigerians have constituted themselves into various support groups for the CBN Governor in a clamour for him to contest the 2023 Presidential elections. These groups have gone ahead to print campaign materials of all sorts in persuasion of Dr. Godwin Emefiele to listen to the voice of reason. As Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard, we have thousands of posters, T-shirts, Billboards and have branded some of our individual cars in solidarity with the CBN Governor, this has nothing to do with him in person.

“The latest campaign of calumny against the person of the CBN Governor is the branding of some Sharon mini buses with the image of Dr. Godwin Emefiele and his 2023 Presidential campaign been circulated on social media in an attempt to box him to the corner. It is an outright blackmail.

“There is doubt that Nigerians from all quarters, the North, the South, East and West are calling on the CBN Governor to run as President in the 2023 Presidential elections. We are convinced that, if he does, he will win, this is the threat where some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him.

“let it be known to these greedy politicians and their allies that no single kobo from Dr. Emefiele or the CBN is part of the funds so far spent on those branded campaign materials that have started giving them sleepless nights. It is ordinary citizens like us that are contributing these funds in form of our widows might to ensure yet again that Nigeria gets it right and keeps away politicians whose only interest is the treasury of the country.

“For clarification, we are proud and bold to say that all Emefiele support groups run on voluntary contributions from eminent members of the various support groups who are desirous of a better nation for us all. Please note that these young and determined Nigerians cannot and will not be blackmailed into abandoning our commitment to a people’s agenda to convince Dr. Emefiele to step out to continue, consolidate and expand President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies. This is a task we are committed to and have resolved to give up all, including our financial resources, to ensure that this is done.

She expressed confidence that once Emefiele answered their call and joined the presidential race, he would be the candidate to beat and claimed that these attacks are childish attacks that cannot stop the voluntary activities of advocates in calling on him to contest.

She said, ” We owe no one any apology for our conviction and at the end of the day, Nigerians will appreciate us for bearing the torch of this vision when eventually Dr. Godwin Emefiele becomes elected as the President and continues the growth and development of Nigeria.”