By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A Plateau State socio-cultural group, Plateau Our Heritage Revival Initiative, POHri has held its inaugural summit to stimulate conversations that would change negative narratives and place the State on the part of progress especially as a fresh crop of leaders is billed to emerge in 2023.

The group frowned at detrimental factors keeping the State in economic bondage and set an agenda for effective and efficient governance that would ensure all prosperity for the citizens if adopted.

The event held on Thursday, with the theme “Plateau State: Changing the Narratives – Our Stand, was a convergence of professionals and critical stakeholders who discussed and chart a way for a prosperous and united Plateau.

Discussants including Prof. Patricia Lar, the Vice President of West Africa Research and Innovation Management Association (WARIMA) spoke on “Plateau: A State in Progress or Inertia?” Viktor Kuchili the Lead Development Consultant CCN Nigeria spoke on “Building Economic Gains for Plateau State”, Barr. Henry Longpoe a Lecturer with the University of Jos spoke on “Punishment of Crimes in Conflict Situations, a case study of Plateau State” and an accomplished Banker, Yohanna Panshak spoke on “Changing the Narrative for Sustainable Revenue Generation in Plateau State”.

A security expert, Gen. Jon Temlong who chaired the summit asked for attitudinal change among citizens and urged the elders in the State to set good examples and be mentors to the youths.

Earlier, POHri Convener, Ayuba Dangwong explained the summit was aimed at addressing critical issues affecting the State and proffer solutions to the problems identified saying, “We are here to discuss, rub minds and ensure that we forge ahead as a people and for the sake of our common heritage.”

POHri’s Chairman, Alex Kwapnoe observed that “Plateau ought to be the envy of all; we ought to be the centre of attraction, but we are not. So, we must be involved in who governs Plateau in 2023, and that person should emerge based on experience and the quality of what he or she has to offer. We must put our sentiments and interests aside and elect credible leaders that can move this State forward.”

Meanwhile, the Development Teams of the Group presented their reports on what should be done to move the State forward as Dr. Chris Yilgwan of the Health Development Team, Dr. Sumaye Hamza of the Education Development Team, Nde Isaac Dimka of the Infrastructure Development Team, and Mr. Daniel Pam of the Cooperative Development Team made their presentations.