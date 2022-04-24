By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A governorship aspirant in Plateau State, Amb. Yohana Margif has raised concern about consensus candidature as proposed by some political parties and asked that people should be allowed to make choices through voting in the primary elections.

Margif who is contesting the gubernatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC said the beauty of democracy lies in the effective participation of the people.

He advocated all-inclusive governance as a panacea to insecurity and assured that either he wins or loses, he will support whoever emerges as the Party’s flagbearer.

Speaking in Jos at the weekend while declaring his intention to contest the seat, he stressed his coming on board is “a good omen” to the State, even as he rolled out his agenda for citizens.

He noted, “I don’t think the issue of consensus is acceptable, allow the electorates to decide by themselves who to vote, that is the beauty of democracy. Lots of my brothers are vying for the ticket but I have been praying that God should look at our hearts.

“If God sees that I am going to be the solution to the problems, let it be me and it is going to be another person, let the person emerge, I will support him…

“If by the grace of God and the will of the people I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first; I will radically transform our security and intelligence architecture for peace in our State; rapidly advance our infrastructure and development; especially roads, housing, water, sanitation, power, and broadband connectivity…”