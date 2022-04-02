By Vincent Ujumadu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi has expressed optimism that his party would surely present the best person for the job to rescue the country from its present unfortunate situation.

Speaking after receiving the PDP expression of interest and nomination forms presented to him by a group of professionals at his Onitsha residence, Obi said although PDP presidential aspirants were already discussing how to present an acceptable candidate that would carry the party’s flag for the election, the emphasis is on who is best suited for the job because of the enormity of problems facing the country.

Some of the PDP presidential aspirants are already visiting various states in the country and considering the option of a consensus candidate for the party, a move some party stakeholders believe might reduce tension during the party’s primaries.

Obi said: “The presidential aspirants are not saying the consensus is for a particular section of the country. They might be talking of consensus for the whole of Nigeria. So we are going around and interacting with people and discussing everything.

“You never can tell, I might be the consensus candidate they are advocating for. We have been talking with each other and I believe that in the end, we will find out who is the best person for the job.

“ I have strong support from all over Nigeria and in this recruitment, we must be able to interrogate people’s past and what they have been able to do in their previous jobs so as to guide Nigerians in making the selection”.

Obi, who said he would formally declare for the presidential race in the coming days explained that his manifesto which he is committed to would also be made public and added that the first thing he would do if elected is to bring back the trust in governance.

He added: “I have the capacity to turn this country around. At the moment, this country is at its lowest ebb. Crime will be reduced when people are gainfully employed and I have plan of how to bring people out of poverty as quickly as possible and the first line of tackling poverty is reviving the economy”.

“He thanked the professionals for sincerely believing in him, assuring them of his commitment to a better Nigeria.” I am also committed to the future of our youths. We must get to work and once we do that, we build a better Nigeria”, Obi stated.

Making the presentation earlier, the leader of the group, Mr Daniel Wilbert, who is a young professional from Warri in Delta State, said he and his friends and colleagues across the country contributed and purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for Peter Obi because they saw in him the qualities of a good president.

“The working class professionals from different parts of the country believe that Obi is best suited for the job at this turbulent period in the country’s history. We looked around and we have seen that you are the best for the job, hence our decision to identify with your aspiration”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria