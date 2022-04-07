…Extends sales of nomination forms

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has fixed April 25th, 2022 for the screening of its Presidential aspirants.

This is even as it slated April 19, 20, and 21 for the screening of State House of Assembly, National Assembly, and governorship aspirants respectively.

This was contained in a new timeline issued by the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, made available to the media on Thursday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further extended the closing dates for the purchase and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections.

Under the new timelines, the last day for the purchase of all forms has been extended to Thursday, April 14, 2022, while the last day for the submission of all forms has been extended to April 17, 2022.

While screening appeals are scheduled to hold for Presidential aspirants on April 27, the screening panel will entertain appeals for State House of Assembly, National Assembly, and governorship aspirants on April 21, 22, and 26 respectively.