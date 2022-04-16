By Adeola Badru

One of the contenders jostling to represent Ibadan South-East/North-East in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Oyo State, Barr. Niyi Aborisade, has raised the alarm over planned imposition of candidate by whom he called “unknown stakeholders” within the party.

He, however, objected to any possible zoning arrangement that may be adopted to pick candidate for the seat, stating that all aspirants must be allowed to go for primary election to test their popularity among the people.

Aborisade, during a media briefing with newsmen yesterday, opined that this development within the PDP if not checked, will affect the image of the party in the coming elections.

According to the UK-based lawyer, the stakeholders of the party should allow all the aspirants to go for the primary, not just a situation of hand-picking somebody.

He said: “There is no consensus within our party. No candidate has been chosen by consensus. If there will be a consensus, the aspirants must sign an agreement that they are shifting their stand for a candidate, in order words, they surrender their own mandate for the person they pick as consensus candidate.”

“So, it will be wrong for some people to call themselves and that they have reached a consensus in the absence of the aspirants, who are the genuine stakeholders. Where there is no agreement, there is no consensus.”

“If this continues unchecked, it will affect the image of PDP. So in the interest of the party, they should allow primary and no consensus. It is not the best for PDP to just hand-picked somebody.”

“I don’t believe in consensus. The name of our party is Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; it means democracy, that’s why are democratic. So, if democracy is for the people, then people should determine who would lead them,” he posited.