-says UPU usurping its functions

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta Central Senatorial District, has frowned at the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie as its preferred gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the party for the forthcoming general election.

The PDP in a statement by its Chairman in the senatorial district, Chief A. P Fovie and 30 others, urged UPU leadership to with immediate effect withdraw the endorsement, adding that the UPU was usurping the functions of the party in the ongoing electioneering process leading to the primaries.

The party in the statement said; “It has come to our notice that the leadership of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, on Sunday 17th April 2022, via a press statement announced the endorsement of a governorship aspirant under the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun David Edebvie, as the Union’s preferred aspirant and in the same token urged our party delegates to vote en mass for him.

“UPU efforts in the affairs of Urhobo nation of Delta Central Senatorial District will always be appreciated if and only such efforts or interests are not in conflict with the duties and regulations of our party, PDP, and its organs.

“And in the instant case, we found out that the purported endorsement of our party member who is a governorship aspirant usurped the functions of our party in the ongoing electioneering process leading to the party primaries.

“This obvious external interference by UPU and her leadership occasioned by the endorsement of a PDP governorship aspirant in Delta State cannot in any way be encouraged, hence this subtle appeal to the leadership of this great socio-cultural organization to immediately repudiate and/or nullify the endorsement via another press statement, please.

“We recall that similar endorsement scenario played out in 2014/2015 wherein UPU came in with “Urhobo Governor Agenda” and this singular act not only caused an acute internal crisis in our great party but also created factions in UPU with two President Generals giving orders and counter orders.

“The grave incursion of UPU in active politics via Urhobo Governor Agenda fractured the sensibility of our amiable governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, who greatly suffered the negative of the Union’s ethnic political activities in 2014/2015.

“However, we were able to overcome the storm within a short period of time in our party but unfortunately, Urhobo Union suffered a great deal which led to a series of legal actions. This kind of unpleasant situation must be avoided, hence it is very necessary for UPU to stay away from the internal affairs of PDP and partisan politics generally

The party insisted that it would do the Urhobo nation more good than harm if the UPU as a socio-cultural umbrella of Urhobos, strictly adhere to the union’s constitutional provisions and play mere advisory roles for Urhobo political actors and some extent political parties where the need arises.

While urging UPU to restrict itself to socio-cultural activities as contained in its constitution and avoid direct involvement in party politics and election matters, PDP in the statement said; “It is no longer expedient for socio-cultural organizations and town Unions to as a group indulge in political party affairs or endorsements of governorship and other categories of aspirants.

“In the light of the above, we strongly appeal to the President General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga and his entire Exco worldwide to kindly withdraw the purported endorsement of Olorogun David Edebvie as the Union’s preferred aspirant in line with the objective of UPU as a registered socio-cultural organization”

The party told, “UPU and all other ethnic or tribal unions other than political pressure groups and individuals, to completely abstain from endorsing all categories of aspirants in our party, PDP, going forward”.