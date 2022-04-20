By Festus Ahon & Yinka Ajayi, Asaba

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta Central senatorial district, has frowned at the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, endorsement of Olorogun David Edevbie as its preferred gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the party for the forthcoming general election.

Also, Chief Executive Officer of Lym Consults Nigeria Limited, Mr. Larry Otu has condemned UPU, over the endorsement of Edevbie of the PDP, as the choice of the union and threatened lawsuit against the union if the alleged endorsement was not withdrawn within seven days.

Similarly, support group for the governorship aspiration of Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, School for Better Arrangement of Nigeria, SCHBAN, has urged UPU to be a father figure offering prayers to all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The PDP in a statement by its chairman in the senatorial district, Chief A. Fovie and 30 others, said: “It has come to our notice that the leadership of UPU on April 17, 2022, via a press statement announced the endorsement of a governorship aspirant under the PDP, Edebvie, as the union’s preferred aspirant and in the same token urged our party delegates to vote enmass for him.

“UPU’s efforts in the affairs of Urhobo nation of Delta Central senatorial district will always be appreciated if and only when such efforts or interests are not in conflict with the duties and regulations of our party, PDP, and its organs.

“And in the instant case, we found out that the purported endorsement of our party member, who is a governorship aspirant, usurped the functions of our party in the ongoing electioneering process leading to the party primaries.

“This obvious external interference by UPU and her leadership occasioned by the endorsement of a PDP governorship aspirant in Delta State cannot in any way be encouraged, hence this subtle appeal to the leadership of this great socio-cultural organisation to immediately repudiate and/or nullify the endorsement via another press statement, please.

“In the light of the above, we strongly appeal to the President General of UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, and his entire Exco worldwide to kindly withdraw the purported endorsement of Edebvie as the union’s preferred aspirant in line with the objective of UPU as a registered socio-cultural organisation.”

Otu asks UPU to withdraw Edevbie’s endorsement

In a statement, yesterday, in Asaba, Delta State, Otu said: “I want to say it loud and clear that I am highly disappointed and embarrassed by the endorsement of Edevbie as the choice of Urhobo nation for the governorship position in 2023 general elections. The UPU made a huge mistake by picking one of the governorship aspirants out of the numerous aspirants that we have in Delta Central.

“I do not have anything personal against Edevbie, but everything is wrong about his endorsement and the truth must be told, it should not be encouraged by all Urhobo sons and daughters. I will not hesitate to drag UPU to court if this vexed endorsement is not withdrawn within seven days.”

SCHBAN tasks UPU on fatherly role to all aspirants

SCHBAN in a statement by its leader, Stephen Uwagbafor, said: “We appeal to the umbrella body of the Urhobo nation, UPU, to play a fatherly role by offering prayers to all contesting aspirants for the governorship position in Delta State. By so doing, God’s will would prevail in our state.”

The group debunked the speculations that Oborevwori was advised to shelve his governorship ambition and go for the House of Representatives in Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie constituency, adding: “It is only a mischievous gimmick from Oborevwori’s opponents to dampen the spirit of his overwhelming supporters in Delta State.”

