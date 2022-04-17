…Lists Obi, Anyim as potential consensus candidates

By Clifford Ndujihe

TO ensure equity and fairness and in line with the party’s constitution, the Hope for Nigeria, a group in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East.

Recalling that the South-East had always voted PDP since 1999, Dr. Chigbo Okoli, the leader of the group, said that ‘’ceding the Presidential ticket to South-East will grow voter turnout in zone to over 80 per cent for the PDP; PDP ticket to South-East will significantly reduce insecurity in the zone just as there was ceasefire for Anambra governorship election; and PDP will enjoy goodwill votes from South-South, South-West and Middle Belt nationalities; and the reverse will be the case if South-East is denied.”

He argued that ceding the ticket to the South-East is in tandem with the 1999 Constitution and the PDP Constitution, saying former Governor Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; and former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim are the leading presidential aspirants from the South-East, who could easily emerge as consensus presidential standard bearer.

His words: “Our founding fathers and even present political leaders fully understood the importance of equity, fairness and justice in a multi-ethnic society like ours for peaceful co-existence and meaningful development. That is why our constitution has Federal Character Provisions to accommodate all parts even the weak and less qualified. PDP constitution is very clear on rotation and zoning of political offices.

“For clarity, the PDP Constitution section 7(2)(c) states ‘…in pursuant of the principles of equity, justice and fairness the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices and it shall be enforced by the appropriate Executive Committees at all levels.’

“The above constitutional provision was further clarified in the preamble thus: ‘…to create socio-political conditions conducive to national peace and unity by ensuring fair and equitable distribution of resources and opportunities, to conform with the principles of power shift and power sharing by rotating key political offices among the diverse peoples of our country and evolving powers equitably between the federal, state and local governments in the spirit of federalism.’

“The above provisions is the reason we zoned to the North in 2019, any attempt to do otherwise now after eight years of Northern Presidency will be challenged in various courts and APC will be glad to capitalize and exploit the legal battles that will follow, having been at the receiving end of such mistakes in Zamfara, Bayelsa, Rivers, etc.

“Today, we have a sitting President from the North, North West precisely, meaning that all positions (party and government) presently held by Northerners should be zoned to Southerners and vice versa. The APC just did exactly that and I am not sure that is written in APC Constitution – just verbal gentleman agreement and what is good for equity, fairness and justice, particularly given that most APC (and indeed Nigerian) politicians are products of PDP.”

He said that at the heart of challenges facing Nigerians today are injustice, inequity and unfairness; and none of the challenges can be meaningfully addressed in an atmosphere lacking peace, where killings and wanton destruction of properties is the norm. We live in a war situation right now and majority of Nigerians look up to 2023 as if that is the destination for salvation and restoration. We must ensure that is the case.

“Our actions and inactions regarding 2023 therefore must be guided by their capacity to engender peace, and restore our country to normalcy. These cannot be legislated upon or enforced, but will come by actions and utterances that promote equity, fairness & justice; by giving a sense of belonging to all zones and reversing those prejudices that tend to portray some parts of the country as first class and others as second class citizens,” he counselled.