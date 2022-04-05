…Assures free, fair primaries

…as Jaro Egbo, his supporters dump APC

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Monday, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was able to take over the presidency in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at Ughellii, Ughelli North Local Government Area, during a mega rally of the party where he welcomed Olorogun Jaro Egbo, Sir Elvis Oharisi and other members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who returned to the PDP, Okowa said Nigerians were fed up with the untold hardship being foistered on them by the APC.

He said: “We are well able to take over Aso Rock, so we have to be strong, courageous and work very hard. PDP will definitely win in Delta State and we will carry the victory to Abuja.”

Thanking the governorship aspirants in the state for the peaceful manner they have been conducting themselves, he advised those vying for elective positions to work very hard as “there will be free and fair primaries.”

While welcoming Egbo and members of his Highvoltage team into the party’s fold, he said: “One of our brothers and others that have been on the other side have said they are tired of being on the other side.”

Expressing delight at the large turn out of Deltans at the rally, the governor noted that “the rally is a sign of encouragement to our brothers and sisters that have come to join us.”

In his remarks, the state party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso thanked Egbo and members of his team for joining the PDP in it’s mission to rescue Nigeria from the grips of APC.

“They have realised that the broom is only used to take away dirts and they have decided to drop the broom and pick up the umbrella.

“You have become bonafide members of PDP. For you to enjoy the benefits associated with the party, you have to go to your various wards and local government areas to show your strength”.

On his part, leader of the Highvoltage movement, Olorogun Jaro Egbo said: “I am the Biblical Caleb who was sent to go and view the enemy’s camp.

“I have viewed the enemy’s camp and l have come with the good news that that PDP is the promised land. The people at the other side are all for deception.

“I have come with the good message that PDP remains the hope for all Nigerians. In 2015, the APC made a lot of promises to Nigerians which they didn’t fulfill instead they plunged Nigerians into further economic and security crisis.

“Now that we are back home, the PDP will start the winning for 2023 here in Ughelli North. I have come that you people should help me to thank leaders of the party for finding us worthy to be accepted back.”

Vanguard News Nigeria