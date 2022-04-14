By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELEGATES, stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Patani and Bomadi Local Government Areas, Delta State, Thursday, assured Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of their votes at the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the party.

Chairmen of PDP in Patani and Bomadi Local Government Areas, Mr Godspower Asiuwhu and Prince Opuofeni respectively

in their separate remarks, said they were united behind Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Asiuwhu said: “This is God’s project and as you can see, I am putting on white. I am calling on my Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders to do the needful and I am assuring you Mr Speaker that in Patani, we do not move in a divided way.

“We have made up our minds to support you and we will deliver you at the primaries. We did it during the time of Chief Ibori, we did it for Uduaghan and did it too for our present Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and we are ready to do it for you also.

“As I am standing here, if I tell you that you will have 100%, I am deceiving you, but assuring you that nothing less than 95%. Patani thanksgiving results will come to you”.

Opuofeni on his part said; “We are very happy that you are here with us today. You have said it all and we have heard you. God gives power and we will do the needful on that day”

Addressing the people earlier, Oborevwori said he was fully in the Governorship race, appealing to the people, especially the delegates to vote for him during the primary election, assuring that he would not disappoint them if elected Governor.

The Speaker who was in Patani and Bomadi Local Government Areas in continuation of his consultation visits ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the Party declared that he is fully in the race.

He said: “I am in Patani local government area to consult with you people on my intention to contest for the Governorship position in 2023 and to solicit for your votes on May 21st, 2022. I am so happy with the mobilisation here and please let us do the needful on that day of the primaries”.

At Bomadi, Oborevwori said: “I am in the gubernatorial race in Delta State and that is why I am here to formally inform you people and to solicit for your support and votes at the primaries of our great party coming up May 21st, 2022. I must thank all of you for this wonderful reception. I know that your illustrious son, Distinguished Senator James Ebiowou Manager is in the race too, but I am appealing that you give me your votes at the primaries.

“My people of Bomadi, your pain is my pain. For justification, give me the opportunity to serve you in the capacity of Governor in 2023. I have worked closely with him over the years and I can continue with his wonderful works if I am elected as the Governor in 2023. I am a Unifer and a Pan Deltan. I need your votes, please at the primaries”.

Vanguard News Nigeria