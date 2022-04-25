By Adeola Badru

As the party primaries draw nearer ahead of 2023 general election, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, who intends to represent Oyo South Senatorial district, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, has commenced grassroots mobilisation with the formation of contact and mobilisation team that will make his ambition a reality.

The mandate of the team is to mobilize key stakeholders and members of the party in the nine local governments across the senatorial district to secure the party ticket at the forthcoming party primary and eventually victorious at the general election.

The nine local governments of Oyo South senatorial district comprises of Ibadan North, Ibadan North East, Ibadan North West, Ibadan South East, Ibadan South West, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East, Ibarapa North and Ido Local Government Areas.

The team which comprises three members each from each local government making 27 members, will also appoints three members each from each ward of the nine local governments.

Addressing the members of the team at the NIHORT area, venue of the inauguration, Adegoke, a petroleum expert, real estate guru and an hotelier, said the inauguration of the team is to kickstart the necessary consultation and mobilization efforts aimed at securing the nod of all the stakeholders and emerge the candidate of the APC for the Oyo south senatorial district in the coming elections.

Adegoke, who is also the Chairman of Ibadan-based private radio station and Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, maintained that his aspiration is borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as whole.

According to him: “This step will convey a strong message and correct the misinformation from political pundits about my intention on which party platform will I flag its banner in the election.

“I remain formidable member of our dear party, All Progressives Congress (APC), on which I am contesting.”

“As an experienced, passionate and patriotic son of the soil from Ibadan South West, I will deliver the dividend of democracy to doorsteps of every individuals of the senatorial district, as I am well equipped with all it takes to turn things around as desired. Oyo south deserves better representation than what we are getting presently.”

“Oyo south is the nucleus of Oyo state and there is a lot which a competent person representing the district at the red chamber could offer to improve the fortune of the district and the state as whole.”

“I want to implore all of us to always abide by the principle of all-inclusiveness and politics without violence or bitterness but politics of objectivity and constructive in all steps taken to reach the promise land.”

“I want to enjoin you all to remain steadfast, remain committed to this course at the end of the day, victory shall be ours.”

Also speaking the Coordinator of the team, Prince Adebobola Adegbuyi, expressed optimism that Adegoke is going to emerge victorious at primary as well at the general election.

“He is the only aapirant to watch out for, some of the other aspirants have represented the party before in one capacity or the other, and people have already seen the stuff they are made of.”

“This man is an industrialist, a business mogul, which his antecedents among his peers has speak volume about his ability and capacity. He has been helping the less privileged, widows and youths, before, during and after the Covid-19 endemic.”

“He is the best man to occupy Oyo south senatorial seat and we are sure he is going to clinch the ticket of APC in the senatorial district and eventually emerge as the winner at the 2023 poll.”