A Senatorial aspirant for the Ondo Southern Senatorial District, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, on Friday, urged Local Government and Ward Coordinators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to embrace the best of qualities even as they work towards the victory of his Senatorial ambition.

The Former Chief Executive of the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA stated this during a meeting with the Local Government and Ward Co-ordinators in Ore, Odigbo local government on Wednesday.

His words: “Even as we work for victory, it’s important that we do not resort to unwholesome approach, no mudslinging, no defamation, and no character assassination.”

He also reiterated the need for the Coordinators to make make their campaign an issue based one, as it’s more about the people of the Senatorial district and their collective advancement and growth.

While charging the coordinators to be more proactive even as they canvass for delegates, he added that the Agbajowo Movement is on a clear path to victory and he enjoined everyone to be a part of the epoch-making history and anticipated victory.

Also addressing the Coordinators during the event, a former Commissioner for Arts and Culture, Ismaila Olurimisi, tasked the Coordinators not to leave any stone unturned even as they go all out to canvass for delegates in the fourth coming primary elections.

Olurimisi, said: “Our movement is not for Mr. Boye Oyewumi, it’s for our people and the overall growth of our people. It’s high time we support a candidate who can deliver and we confidently believe that Boye Oyewumi is the right man for the job.”

Present at the meeting were APC leader from Odigbo, Alhaji Risidi Giwa; Mrs. Ademakinde, APC leader from Ilaje; the campaign Director-General and former NDDC Commissioner, Dr. Omotehinse Ibunkola, amongst others.