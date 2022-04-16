Ossai

Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has criticized the Deputy Senate President Sen Ovie Omo-Agege governorship declaration speech for not setting an agenda plane for the state.

Ossai who disclosed this on his verified Facebook page said Omo-Agege didn’t tell Deltans him plans during his declaration to contest for the governorship seat under the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State.

He noted that Omo-Agege declaration for governor without an agenda is an insult to the people of Delta State.

Ossai who wasn’t satisfied with Omo-Agege speech said the deputy senate president is uninformed of the needs of Deltans

Speaking on what Omo- Agege said about Governor Ifeanyi Okowa not creating jobs for Deltans, Ossai Said in Omo- Agege’s local government alone , we have not less that 4,000 trained and empowered youths who are now job creators

“As at today , there is no local government you will visit without seeing the footprints of PDP led administration.”

On riverine area developments Ossai said okowa has been able construct Ogidigben internal Road, Oporoza internal Road, Okerenkoko internal Roads, Burutu township road phase one and two, Youbebe – Biniebi-ama road, Obotobo – Sokebolou – Yokiri road, Obotobo I community internal road, Sokebolou internal road, Burutu Modern Market, Funding of Ayakoromo Bridge project, Ogbobagbene – Ojobo road, construction/renovation of schools.