By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Barring any last minute change, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will declare his presidential ambition soon.

Romour of the vice president’s declaration for the Presidency in 2023 had been on for a long time.

It was speculated that Professor Osinbajo would openly declare his intention to contest on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, on April 7, but that did not happen.

However, a source close to the Presidential Villa yesterday hinted that all is set for the declaration of the Vice President.

The presidential source who dropped the hint on condition of anonymity said “the declaration will be done in ‘a matter of days’,”

Pressed to be specific on the exact date, the source maintained that ”’it is a matter of days.”

READ ALSO:

Already posters prepared by his support group are being pasted in some public places in Abuja.

Some of his aides who were contacted to give the exact date of Osinbajo’s declaration, declined to do so.

There was, however, speculation that the Vice President had promised not to contest for the presidency if the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is running for the office.

The former Lagos State governor has already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest for the number one seat, even as he said it had been his life long ambition.

Vanguard News Nigeria