Dr Kayode Ajulo, a former National Secretary of the Labour Party, the Convener, Progressives Lawyers for Osinbajo, is a top member of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Campaign for the presidency in 2023.

In this interview, Ajulo insists Osinbajo did not betray Asiwaju Bola Tinubu contrary to the claim in some quarters that the VP shouldn’t have joined the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, given that it was Tinubu who shot him into political limelight, first by appointing him as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General for Lagos State and later nominating him as running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.

At what point did Tinubu, Osinbajo break ties?

I’m a bit skeptical about giving a front-row report on the two leaders. However, this is what I am sure of.

The ties that bind them are nothing but shared commitments to public service. Certainly, those ties don’t have to break because both of them are seeking the same elective post.

Vice President Osinbajo, being the responsive leader he is, has heeded the call of Nigerians while Asiwaju has made it clear to us that extant engagement is to fulfill a life ambition. I see no issue here.

Reports suggest Osinbajo quietly moved his membership of Lagos APC to Ogun APC in 2021. Was that the beginning of the breaking of ties with Tinubu?

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria moved quietly to fill an official form and records… How can he quietly do that? The Vice President openly went to Ikenne last year during the APC membership revalidation exercise. It was a widely publicised event attended by party stalwarts in Ogun State including Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Why was the step necessary?

Why not? It is legal, democracy is about freedom to choose and if the VP elected to do so, it is in furtherance of his rights.Was it in anticipation of running for President? Was it for some other reasons?I said it earlier, it was within his rights and discretion.

How is your camp preparing for the battle ahead?

I will adopt the motto of our Army, which is Victory Comes from God. God is with us.The people are on our side. What else do we need? More grace.

Do you think the All Progressives Congress, APC, governors, National Assembly, NASS, members are divided by Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Umahi, Yahaya Bello?

It’s time to choose and this is one big family. The democratic choice will emerge soon and there won’t be division.

What options are open to Tinubu now that Osinbajo is also running for the party’s presidential ticket?

I mentioned it recently as I see Tinubu being the chief mobilizer for Professor Osinbajo.

Many argue that Osinbajo is part of the current mess Nigeria is currently in, do you agree?

Osinbajo has been a part of the solutions and the records of his contributions are in the public space.

