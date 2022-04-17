



VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, during the week trended on social media platforms for several good reasons after declaring his presidential ambition under the All Progressives Congress Party, APC.

As seen on Twitter, Osinbajo appears to be the leading favourite to become Nigeria’s next President after the 2023 elections.

Recall that on Monday, April 11 in a now viral video, the Vice President declared his intention to run for president under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with millions of Nigerians tuning in on television and on different online platforms. Many political analysts have described it as the most anticipated declaration speech ever in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Some Twitter users over the week preferred that APC chooses its Presidential candidate to be Osinbajo.

Similarly, Osinbajo was chosen by some Nigerians of different political groups as the APC best candidate for the 2023 presidential elections with massive support.

Different groups have since declared support for the Vice President’s candidacy, noting that he is the best candidate for the APC in the 2023 presidential elections and for president.

““The vice president has attracted the admiration of a great deal of Nigerians, in addition to the goodwill he enjoys as Buhari co-pilot in the Project Nigeria from 2015 till date. “The vice president understands the fluctuating conditions to which all societies exist, which has made him able to discharge any public trust Nigeria has and may repose on him,’’ said Chief Precious Elekima, the Rivers Coordinator of the Progressive Project (TPP), a non- governmental organization.

Also, a group of eminent Nigerians identified as We Move Group, said Osinbajo was “the most qualified and competent Nigerian to lead the country in 2023.”

Early in January 2022, the Vice President was chosen as the LEADERSHIP Person of the Year 2021 “for his key role in steadying the ship of state through the storms as well as laying the foundation for the social intervention programmes of the current administration.”

Also, in 2017, Osinbajo was voted Nigeria’s ‘Man Of The Year’ In a Twitter poll conducted by SaharaReporters. Out of 3,625 votes, Osinbajo received 41 per cent, with the late Lt Colonel Muhammad Abu Ali came second with 27 per cent.

