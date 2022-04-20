By Innocent Anaba

LAGOS—AN activist, Mr. Adesunbo Onitiri, yesterday, declared that he is set to contest the Lagos Central Senatorial seat, again, in 2023, after purchasing a form at the national headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja.

Onitiri said if elected, he would lobby other National Assembly legislators to get special status for Lagos, being the economic capital of the country.

He said: “The special status should be supported with incidental infrastructural development to make it world-class standard.

“I will also ensure that the people of Lagos State enjoy free medical services and free education from primary school to university level because the state is buoyant enough to foot the bills.

“I will also work with others to ensure that local governments, the states judiciary and state Houses of Assembly get their full autonomy from the executives.

“Other high points and cardinal issues I will pursue if elected as Senator include pushing for legislation to eradicate toll gates along Lagos-Epe Axis; legislation on election financing so that citizens don’t need to be billionaires before contesting the election.”