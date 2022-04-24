.

• Says Gov Akeredolu is his kinsman but will be fair, neutral

• ‘Senate isn’t retirement center for old people’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A leading aspirant for the Ondo North senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Alexander Ajipe, in this interview, speaks on his ambition. Excerpts:

You are from Owo, the same hometown with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Don’t you think this may affect your chances?

Well, thank you for that question. But I must confess that I am surprised that people are talking about where the governor or senator comes. Ordinarily, this is not supposed to be an issue for discussion at all. However, I am surprised because that’s not the problem of the people now. At the moment, there are myriads of problems facing our people. So what I think should be our priority right now is the quality representation and not where someone comes from or not. We need someone who can solve the problems our people are facing not where the governor or the senator comes from.

Our people don’t have good roads, no equipment in our hospitals, our children are dropping out of schools, no federal government presence in any form. For me, I think these are the sensitive issues we should be talking about, and not where someone comes from.

Yes, the governor is from Owo, but he is the governor of Ondo State. He was voted into power by all the 18 local government areas of the state. And you will agree with me that there is no senatorial district in Ondo State that can produce a governor on its own. Similarly, there is no six local government areas in the state that can produce a governor on its own. All of the 18 local governmment areas must come together and vote before a governor can emerge. So, the governor is a governor of the entire state and not for Owo alone. If you recall, the governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu won in 16 local government areas during the last governorship election.

Now, talking about fair play, you will agree with me that it is the turn of Owo/Ose to pruduce the next senator. Since the advent of this dispensation in 1999, Owo/Ose zone has produced three senators spanning a period of 12 years: They are Senator Ayo Lawrence, Senator Titus Olupitan and Senator Bode Olajumo, all of who served one term of four years each, making 12 years in total between 1999-2011. In the same vein, a senator from the Akoko zone, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, would have been senator for a period of 12 years, from 2011 till date. So, in my own opinion and for equity and justice, it is the turn of Owo/Ose to produce the next senator.

Aside all these facts, what I think we should be thinking of at the moment is how to take our people out of the endemic poverty that threatning to destroy them because of leadership failure, how to create for them employment opportunities and other dividends of democracy and good governance. We need tp focus on how to complement the efforts of Mr Governor on the infrastructural development and other areas of governance. These are the things I think we should be thinking of, and not dissipating our energies on where the governor comes from.

Finally, take a look at the Nigerian constitution, there is no place in it that it is written that when the governor comes from one place, others from that same place has no right to contest.

But don’t you think it will be unfair if the governor and a senator comes from the same town?

Like I have said, I don’t think this should be an issue at all. We have not said other cannot contest. Both Owo/Ose has 23 wards, only Akoko south west has 15 wards. So I don’t think anybody should be worried. If Akoko don’t vote for an Owo candidate, you can’t win. Same goes to Owo, if they refuse to vote for an Akoko candidate, he can’t win. So, I don’t think anybody should be worried.

You have a ranking senator and a principal officer in the national assembly who is more experienced and exposed to more opportunities and now you are just coming up, won’t they see you as a new entry?

What I am bringing to the table is my anticident and capacity. I mean my capacity to deliver on my promises and ensure that my people not only get to hear about what is happening in Abuja, but also get to feel it in quality service delivery. For your information, I have brought over 350 million Dollars of investments to Ondo State without holding any political position. Over 3000 workers are currently working at the Ondo Lynn in Ore. This is what am bringing to the table. I have over 70 workers in my office at Klick Konnect Network in Akure. You can try to confirm this, there is no local government area in Ondo State that I don’t have a minimum of 20 workers working for my company as field agents. I have contributed economically to Ondo state than any of the aspirants. So, when you talk about a ranking senator, it depends on what you are bringing to the table for your people. Now, I ask you, what has this ranking senator done for our senatorial district in the last eleven years? What has he achieved as a legacy project that the people can be proud of? You will agree with me that we have seen some first term national assembly members that are doing wonderfully well far above our fabled ranking senator. I am from Ondo State, born in Emure Ile. I attended a community primary school in the community; a community secondary school and the Federal University of Technology Akure. I also established my company, Klick Konnect Network in Akure. So, I can proudly tell you that I am fully on ground. I feel the pains of my people. I was raised in the village, my parents are still in that senatorial district. I know what my people want because I am one of them.

You said you brought over 350 million Dollars of investments to Ondo State. Can you elucidate

Let me tell you something, the investments that I am bringing to Ondo State is not for any section of the state, it’s for everyone. Now, this is the story: We went to China, we had with us a letter of intent from an investor CUCC that want to develop Okeluse cement factory. We took them to Okeluse and they took samples. We were told that if they can get 43% purity at the site, then they are good to go. But after the tests were carried out, they got 93% purity of lime stone in Okeluse.

The plan is to produce 150 thousand tons of cement per day. But by the time we went to the federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, we were not given the license to operate. But I bekieved back then and still believe now that if we have a good representation at the national assembly, he would have been able to do all that were necessary to get that license for his state. We have enough natural resources to tap in that district. We will only be able to do this if we have good representation.

But can you withstand the pressure of the primary election?

Well, I have gone round all the local government areas and wards, and I know I have enough delegates to vote for me. Nobody is going to get tickets free anywhere. We will follow party guidelines and do the needful and I believe at the end of the day, we will win

Why should APC members from the Ondo North trust you with their votes?

The answer is simple. It is because I am the most qualified.

How?

Yes I am the most qualified when you are talking about the progressives fold in Ondo State. I have been in the progressive party since 1999. I can bring out my AD membership card, AC membership card, ACN membership card and APC membership card. I can, with all confidence tell you that I am about the only person in the field with that progressives status. Other aspirants came to join us in the APC. I believe in the party’s ideology, we don’t run around. So when you talk about consistency, I am the most qualified.

Secondly, my contributions to the economy of the state is first among equals, I stand to be corrected. I started klick Konnect Network here in Akure in 2006 with four staff members. Today, I have 78 staff members currently working in my office. These are different from the fields officers that I mentioned earlier.

So let other aspirants who have just 30 staff working in their company within Ondo State come out with the facts. Also, I have consistently paid my tax as at when due, and not when I want to contest for election.

Thirdly, when you are talking about empowerment, by the grace of God, I have empowered over 100 people across the state. I have empowered the youths more than any aspirants. I have given skill aquisition to people, i have offered scholarship to students. More than all of these, I am fully involved in community works by providing boreholes and other facilities for the people, even in my capacity as a private person. I am sure that none of the other aspirants have done this. Also, none of these aspirants have contributed to the party more than I have done.

I don’t know if you are aware that in a single day, I distributed over 30 vehicles to party members during governorship election in 2020 through my Ibi Giga Ambassador foundation. I want to see if anyone of them have done that to the party before. So again, in terms of contributionS to the party, I am the most qualified.

Is it true that you and the governor are no longer on the same page, particularly with regard to your ambition?

I want to say this, God almighty has really helped me through those that I have met in life. One of them is Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. He remains my benefactor forever.

What’s his position on your ambition?

He is the leader of the party and nobody can say he has the backing of Mr Governor. He is very fair and would be neutral in this election.

What are those things that you think are lacking in Ondo North senatorial district? How do you intend to solve the problems?

Well, I think the governor has tried to provide infrastructure to the district. But we need to consolidate on his achievements. We need someone who is more committed and to ensure that what is meant for Ondo State is given to it. Out of all the massive road contributions by the federal government across the country, none of them is in Ondo North. So somebody must be there to ensure that what belongs to Ondo State is given to it. One of the things that we are lacking in that area is human capital development. Our people need to be empowered. If you need industries, investors and other things, you must have a representative with the capacity to lobby very well to get license for them and this can create more employment opportunities for our people. What about agriculture? We have very good arable lands for farming. We will empower our farmers with inputs. The Akunnu Ranch will come back to life. We will develop Ikare and return it to its old glory as a center of commerce. Our children will no longer be out of schools. The senate is not retirement center for old people. It is a place where you work 24 hours every day. These are what we want to ensure.