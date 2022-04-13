.

The Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA, Mr Boye Oyewumi, Wednesday, resigned his appointment effective from 14th April 2022.

Oyewumi, a native of OkeIgbo, is seeking to represent the Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Oyewumi’s resignation is coming a few days after a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu, dated 12th April 2022, which mandated all political appointees who are seeking to contest political offices in 2023 to resign on or before 14th April 2022.

The Development and Investment Expert, in his resignation letter, appreciated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve in his government.

The letter reads: “I thank you profoundly because the opportunity to resign precedes an initial and continued opportunity to serve your admin in the first place, I consider both opportunities a privilege.

“Your support over the years is truly the stuff dream are made of and the moments shared will always be treasured.

“As I prepare for the next phase of my political journey and service to humanity, I want to thank you and members of the Executive Council for the support and goodwill I enjoyed while serving under your administration.”