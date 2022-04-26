Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left), exchanging pleasantries with his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Emmanuel Udom, on his arrival to Asaba on his nation wide consultation visit for his presidential aspiration to the Governor in Government House ,Asaba on Tuesday.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, charged presidential aspirants and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embark on a reconciliatory move that would throw up a credible candidate for the party in the 2023 presidential election.

Okowa gave the charge at Government House, Asaba, when PDP delegates played host to one of the presidential hopefuls under the platform of the party, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Always-Ibom.

The governor who said Nigeria was in difficult times, affirmed that the nation needed a President that would comprehensively address the challenges bedevilling the nation in all spheres.

He described Governor Udom Emmanuel as a man of proven integrity and a leader that has done well in office and assured him that delegates will take the right decision at the party’s primaries.

The Governor expressed displeasure with the APC administration that has kept complaining after seven years in office, adding that Nigerians should have a rethink and support the PDP’s quest to rescue the nation from maladministration.

“Having listened to you, l am sure that our people are obviously convinced that you have the capacity to be the President of this country.

“There is no doubt that we are in a very difficult time in our nation and Udom Emmanuel, a presidential aspirant under the PDP has already told us about the challenges and his intent and the processes that he intends to take us through as a nation, to rescue us and then to begin to rebuild a nation that we truly desire as a people.

“I have known him for several years, we have been governor for seven years by next month and l am aware that he is a man that has not just only the knowledge but has the level of integrity to be able to put necessary machinery into action with a view to advancing the development of the country.

“I believe that that is the kind of thing we need in our nation Nigeria. The APC-led government has done seven years and even at the end of the seven years they are still blaming past administration, which is not governance.

“Because if you meet something and you meet it in a very bad state as they made us believe, by the time you go through the first year, the second year, the third year, the fourth year and you are still complaining and you are about ending the two year tenure and you are still complaining, then something is wrong with that government and with that party,” Okowa said.

In his speech, the presidential hopeful and Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel said he was offering himself to serve as President because he has answers to the myraids of challenges confronting the socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development of the country in the last seven years.

Mr. Emmanuel appealed to delegates to throw their weight behind him to enable him to emerge as the presidential candidate of the PDP, even as he promised to use his vast wealth of experience in the private sector and politics to conquer the nation’s teething problems.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Udom Emmanuel Campaign Organisation, Senator Gabriel Suswan said the presidential aspirant has all it takes to reposition Nigeria in the areas of security, economy, infrastructure and all-round development.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso said he was impressed with the antecedents of Mr. Udom Emmanuel, stressing that delegates will do the needful at the right time.