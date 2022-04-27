•I’m still consulting — Fayemi

By Dayo Johnson & James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said the state would support the presidential ambition of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to enable him continue with the projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Governor Abiodun, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting, said Osinbajo, in the last seven years, has contributed to the many successes recorded by the Federal Government, noting that “he is eminently qualified to lead the country.”

The governor said: “The Vice President’s presence here is a homecoming. We are pleased with his decision to run for the office of the president. He is competent and committed to leading the country in a higher capacity.

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You have been serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president. We do not doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you.”

In his remarks, the Vice President said he was not in the state to campaign, but to inform his people of his intention to run for the office of the president.

Osinbajo said: “The Vice President position is an opportunity to serve and I have served with utmost loyalty. I put everything into my work. I am a candidate who will hit the ground running when I am elected.

“I have the requisite knowledge to do the job and build on what others have put in place. My presidency will bring peace, unity and development to the country.

“After all, I have learned, if called upon to serve the nation, should I say No? I have decided that I will run for the office. I have sworn an oath to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an oath to our people, our children and the future of Nigeria. I owe nobody else any allegiance outside the oath.”

Also speaking, the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, said the Vice-President is competent with the required qualification to lead the nation, observing that his performance as the acting president is there for all to see.

Speaking on the ambition of the Vice President, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, attested to the competence of Osinbajo, saying: “The vice president has paid his dues and is eminently qualified to succeed as President.

“I want to pray that you will come back to this palace as a President and Nigeria will gain tremendously under your watch.”

I’m still consulting —Fayemi

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said he was still consulting on his presidential ambition.

Fayemi, who is chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, stated this during his visit to his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said he was in the state to consult with Governor Akeredolu, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasonranti on his presidential ambition.

He said: “As you know, I’m not an aspirant, I may become one but that would depend on the consultation that I’m currently conducting.

“I come to this process with an extensive wealth of experience and as someone who has always been involved in the struggle to right wrong in our country either as a student union activist or as a pro-democracy activist.

“As a leading light in the civil society movement and subsequently as governor, minister, chairman of all the governors in Nigeria, I believe I have the requisite experience to understand the enormity and the complexity of the Nigerian challenge and offer a fresh perspective on how to take the country forward.

“Our country has witnessed significant developments, we have made a lot of strides under President Muhammadu Buhari but the job is not yet finished.

“The job still has an additional aspect to be addressed. And Nigerians will want somebody of experience, somebody of knowledge, competence, capacity, energy and above all courage, courage to do what is right and that is what has brought me in consultation to Ondo State.

“You, of course, know that I’m from Ondo State, there is no debate about that. Yes, there may be seclusion for administrative convenience between Ondo and Ekiti State, but we are one.

“I have been involved alongside my brother in the struggle for a better western Nigeria and a better Nigeria and many of the things we have done have demonstrated that our love for Nigeria is not to the detriment of our people.

“For us in western Nigeria, we believe equity, fairness, justice, we believe in those things that would make Nigeria a better place regardless of where any of us may come from.

“I have that responsibility to be a bridge-builder. That is the role I played as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. That is why I’m in Ondo State to consult with Mr Governor and to seek his wise counsel on this journey.”