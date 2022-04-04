.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, told Urhobo traditional of his intention to Govern the State come 2023 and solicited their prayers.

Oborevwori who paid a consultative visit to the traditional rulers at the palace of the Chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Forum and the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM R L Ogbon, Ogoni Oghoro 1, said; “my highly respected royal fathers of Urhobo extraction, I am here today to inform you that I am interested in the Governorship position of our dear state in 2023 and to seek your royal blessings.

“I want to build on what our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has done in the State”, adding that the Traditional Rulers prayed for him when he emerged Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly in 2017 and “today, I have come to be refilled with your royal blessings and prayers.”

The Speaker who was accompanied by prominent politicians across the State including House of Assembly members and Commissioners, thanked the Traditional Rulers for their advice and support over the years, especially for helping to sustain peace in their various domains, which according to him, is part of the success story of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He also said it was the efficacy of the prayers of the traditional rulers that encouraged him to seek their prayers to succeed in his quest to succeed Senator Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023, saying that as a grassroot politician he was fully prepared to pilot the affairs of the state if elected Governor in 2023.

He held that his achievements as the youngest Chairman of Osubi Community some years ago are still there for all to see, adding that as a Pan Deltan, his support base cuts across the 25 local government areas. He promised to accord the traditional institution its due respect.

Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said: “Our traditional rulers have helped in maintaining peace and order in the State hence we are enjoying peace throughout the State.

“In 2023, if I am elected as the Governor, we will sustain the prevailing peace in the State and the current recognition being enjoyed by our traditional rulers will also be sustained. I am not here for campaign, but to receive royal blessings from our monarchs”.

Responding on behalf of the Urhobo Traditional Rulers Forum, the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, Ogurimerime-Ukori 1, said; “Rt. Hon Oborevwori is a prominent son of Urhoboland and we are proud to identify with him”.

The Monarch said as a grassroot politician who grew up in Urhobo land, the traditional rulers have no doubt, he would do well if he is elected as Governor in 2023.

Chairman of the Forum, HRM R L Ogbon, Ogoni Oghoro 1, the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, prayed for the actualisation of the Governorship ambition of Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, thereafter one after the other, 17 Urhobo traditional rulers present prayed for him to succeed in his Governorship ambition.