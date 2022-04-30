.

…says the Speaker attended the same universities as him

…berates mischief-makers, urge them to stay away from infamy

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Niger Delta youths activist, Chief Vincent Oyibode has said the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is duly qualified to stand in for the State 2023 governorship election.

Reacting to widespread rumours of possible disqualification of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori from the governorship race over discrepancies in certificates tendered before the screening Committee in Port-Harcourt, Oyibode condemned the negative media in a session on the social media and online platforms.

He described it as mischievous campaigns of calumny against the frontline gubernatorial aspirant, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, warning his detractors to stay away from their path of infamy and join hands to “build a better Delta State for all instead of dwelling on completely unfounded claims of discrepancies in the certificate of the speaker.”

Oyibode said; “I went to the same Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State with the Speaker and we were in the same faculty of Social Science. The Speaker was also in the same University as me during his Master’s program, Delta State University, Abraka from where he graduated with a Master of Science degree in Political Science (Msc).

“It is obvious that some persons who dread the rising political profile or do not know Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori too well on issues of Educational attainment have gone to town with some blasphemous claims of possible disqualification.

Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is a second class upper graduate of Political Science from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpomah Edo, State in 2004. Anyone who doubts this should go to the 16th Convocation Brochure of the aforementioned institution for quick verification. Oborevwori wouldn’t have been admitted to a degree program without the requisite documents and qualifications.

“He later obtained a master of science degree in Political Science (Msc)from the Delta State University, Abraka. Sheriff was a full-time Student in both degree programs and not a part-time Student. Did sheriff submit his credentials to be elected a member of the Delta State House of Assembly before electing him as Speaker? If yes, what happened to the certificates he submitted that qualified him to run for House of Assembly? Same qualifications can make him Governor as well as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“I read Public Administration in my first degree and Sheriff Oborevwori, as mentioned earlier studied Political Science. The institution’s Exams and Records section is there for anyone to visit and verify. We later met at DELSU Abraka where he was a year ahead of me in our master program.

“Abraka is close by. Those doubting my claims should go and verify instead of resorting to wild and dubious publications against a man who has laboured hard to build a reputation for himself. Politics and electoral victory are not by cheap blackmail but by hard work and God’s favour.

“Those disgruntled elements spreading the unfounded rumours must stop their evil act. They should confirm or verify every piece of information and not write anything based on assumptions. To the best of my knowledge, there is no confusion in the camp of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Everything is intact and the project is very much on course. The family is united and focused. Deltans are Sherified and no evil rumour can change what has been ordained by God. Sheriff is the next governor of Delta State. You can take that to the bank”.